HURRICANE, W.Va. — It began to look a little more like summer break for families across the Tri-State as more parks opened up to children on Monday.
Hurricane’s Sprayground, located in Hurricane City Park, resumed normal operating hours on Monday.
It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $3 per person, or free for Putnam County residents with valid IDs.
Its normal rules apply and state that it is intended for those ages 14 and younger, with at least one adult present per every five children.
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District playground facilities also reopened to the public Monday after being closed off due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
GHPRD staff encourage visitors to stay home if they are feeling sick or unwell, stay 6 feet apart, avoid congregating in groups and wash or sanitize hands after touching park surfaces.