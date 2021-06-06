HUNTINGTON — Their dresses and suits were freshly pressed, their hair was fixed and their nervous giggles filled the room around them as they made their way to the dance floor.
Saturday was prom night — at least for the youngsters attending the fourth annual fourth- and fifth-grade Elementary Extravaganza prom, sponsored by the Positive People Association and held at the Phil Cline Family YMCA facility in Huntington.
Held in honor of lanita C. Hatcher, who founded the elementary prom, the event offered guests the chance to learn ballroom dancing as well as have their pictures taken. Cake and ice cream were available, and door prizes were awarded.
