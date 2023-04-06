CHARLESTON — The deadline for the West Virginia Attorney General's 7th Kids Kick Opioids contest is Friday, April 14.
The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many a channel to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.
Kids Kick Opioids has drawn more than 14,400 entries since its inception.
Students can work individually or in groups. The top submission will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.
Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, and mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
