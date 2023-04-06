The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

opioidscontest.jpg

Erin Walls of Putnam County illustrated the winning design in this year’s Kids Kick Opioids contest.

 Courtesy of the WV Attorney General’s Office

CHARLESTON — The deadline for the West Virginia Attorney General's 7th Kids Kick Opioids contest is Friday, April 14.

The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many a channel to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.

