HUNTINGTON — Apples took center stage Saturday during the latest installment of a new series aimed at teaching children about local foods.

Hosted by The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s West End, the Let’s Grow, Kids! series offers six weeks of classes for children ages 10 and up, during which they learn about the importance of consuming local foods and supporting local farmers. Saturday’s featured food was apples, so participants learned how apples are grown, what type of food apples are, where they are grown locally — including information about the farm and the farmer — and how apples can be used.

Classes take place each Saturday through Feb. 19 and are led by Andrea Roberts, the dietetics intern at The Wild Ramp.

A new food is highlighted each week. Upcoming classes will focus on potatoes, kale, sweet potatoes and carrots. Although the current six-week series is full, organizers hope to offer more classes in the future.

