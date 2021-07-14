HUNTINGTON — Children learned about red-eared slider turtles, elk and other wildlife native to West Virginia during a special event Tuesday at the Cabell County Public Library.
As its name suggested, the West Virginia Wildlife session introduced kids to critters found across the Mountain State. Staff from the state Division of Natural Resources were on hand to share interesting facts and information about the animals, and the children were eager to learn about the creatures — and were even able to meet some of them in person.
West Virginia is home to more than 57 species of amphibians and reptiles, 70 wild mammals, 178 species of fish and nearly 300 species of birds, according to the DNR.
— The Herald-Dispatch