HUNTINGTON — Families took an opportunity to celebrate Monday’s mild weather with a few splashes in the pool.

On Memorial Day, the National Weather Service recorded a high of 72 degrees around 5 p.m. and a low of 45 degrees around 5 a.m. The day was about 10 degrees cooler than the normal value temperature.

The record high for May 31 in Huntington is 96 degrees in 1919. The record low is 35 degrees in 1966.

Monday morning was fairly foggy in Huntington, but the visibility increased throughout the day. Kids were able to swim in the YMCA Kennedy Center Pool, one of many in the region that opened over the holiday weekend.

