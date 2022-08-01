The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program is providing Wayne County families with free, fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables this summer with its new program Kids Market @ The Store.

The program kicked off Friday, July 15, at Save-A-Lot in Wayne and will run through the end of summer. One hundred families countywide signed up to shop.

