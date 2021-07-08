HUNTINGTON — Kids are dancing the week away at Huntington Dance Theatre’s Lemonade Stand Camp.
The camp began Wednesday and lasts until Friday. While in the program, children ages 3 to 7 can take part in story time, crafts and dance instruction.
Lemonade Stand Camp is the third summer camp at the dance theater this year. In June, students went to the Summer Intensive and Pirates and Princesses Camp.
On Aug. 2, the Nutcracker Workshop begins for children ages 10 and up.
For more information, contact the directors at huntingtondance1981@gmail.com or call 304-522-4230 with questions.