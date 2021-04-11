HUNTINGTON — The Move Movement Kids Running Series is a set of four races held on Sunday afternoons for kids age 2 up to sixth-graders. The goal of the MMKRS is to make running fun as an enjoyable outlet for kids to release some energy and get their bodies moving, according to a news release.
Races are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sundays, April 18, May 2, May 16 and May 30, at Ritter Park in Huntington near the new shelter by the playground.
Boys and girls will race together (unless there are more than 20 kids in an age group), but their results will be separated for the awards. Race distances increase with age, and kids will run longer in the second half of the season.
Kids compete each week for a chance to earn points, and awards will be given to the top three boys and girls in each age group at the end of the series based off their highest three scores. All athletes will receive a medal after the Week 4 race for completing the race series.
Races will be run in the grass, and kids should wear tennis shoes. Spikes and cleats are not allowed.
Registration cost for the series is $30, including a Running Series T-shirt, bib number, race medal (after completion) and goody bag. Kids can choose to run individual weeks for $10 per week. There are no refunds, deferments or registration transfers. Print the registration form at https://www.robertsrunning.com/kids-running-series and return it to Robert’s Running Shop, 1440 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
Parents or guardians must stay with their child throughout the event.
Volunteers are needed for the events and will receive a volunteer short-sleeve T-shirt. Email kathleensmith266@gmail.com to volunteer.