Nikki Workman, of Barboursville, right, dressed as Maleficent, and Wade, 10, dressed as Patrick Star, walk down Carper Lane together while trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Guyan Estates in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — With bucket or bag in hand, costumed children made the rounds Friday night in hopes of collecting enough candy to satisfy even the sweetest sweet tooth.
Trick-or-treat was held in Barboursville and Huntington in West Virginia, while kids also sought out their favorite candy in Proctorville, Ohio, during the traditional Halloween event.
Among the communities in West Virginia observing trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30, are the unincorporated communities in Cabell County, which will offer trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m.; Fort Gay, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Hurricane, 6 to 8 p.m.; Milton, 6 to 8 p.m.; Putnam County, 6 to 8 p.m.; unincorporated communities in Wayne County, 5 to 7 p.m.; and the city of Wayne, 5 to 7 p.m.
In Ohio, trick-or-treaters will head door-to-door in Chesapeake from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, while South Point will have trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In Kentucky, Boyd County and Flatwoods have trick-or-treat planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
