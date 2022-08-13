HUNTINGTON — Ritter Park turned into a racetrack Saturday afternoon as children competed against each other in a Power Wheels Derby.
The derby, provided by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, invited kids from 1 to 7 years old to compete for trophies.
“My favorite part is to watch the families come out. Parents, everybody, and they line up all around the inner roadway and just cheer the kids on,” Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said. “I was really pleasantly surprised with how good-natured and fun it is because I didn’t want to get too competitive, because it’s not really about that.”
Corbin Ennis, 7, of Charleston, was sure his sister Carlianna, 4, would come home with a first-place prize. As Carlianna outraced his green four-wheeler with her bright pink Corvette in the family’s backyard while practicing for the derby, Corbin didn’t think he had a chance.
Corbin surprised his family and himself when he crossed the finish line first.
“I feel really good. I feel so awesome of myself that I won,” Corbin said with a grin while wearing a red mohawk helmet.
Children were divided into two groups — a group for kids ages 1 to 4, and another group for ages 5 to 7. Each race included four to five riders who would race in one loop, and the winners would race at the end for awards.
Swayzee Green, 3, of Salyersville, Kentucky, won the younger division in her white UTV and pink helmet.
Her parents and older brother, Kingston, 4, drove more than 90 minutes to return to the race for the second year.
“We had to come back for another year because they loved the event so much. They just love to race,” Dakota Green, the siblings’ mother, said.
While the event is full of fun and some competition, Patrick said it prioritizes safety.
Cabell Huntington Hospital Trauma Services donated helmets for racers, and all vehicles were inspected after registration to make sure they were safe and did not have modified batteries.
