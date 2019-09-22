The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Huntington police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another person on 4th Avenue early Saturday.
At approximately 2:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 4th Avenue, according to a news release issued by Huntington Police Capt. Dan Underwood.
One man, identified as Sontezz Lomax, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomax lived in Charleston and previously lived in Huntington, according to the release.
Another person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, believed to be caused by flying debris.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit were on scene and investigating Saturday.
No arrests had been made and no suspects had been named as of press time Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025, or the Crime Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
Lomax was previously the victim of a shooting in the 800 block of 4th Avenue on Nov. 8, 2009.
During that incident, Lomax was one of four people injured in an exchange of gunfire inside the former Club Babylon at 831 4th Ave. Lomax was struck twice.
In that case, police charged Reginald Marbury with attempted murder and Nicole Gutierrez Hughes with felony accessory before the fact to attempted murder. Police said Hughes supplied Marbury with a firearm used in the exchange. Marbury was also wounded, but later recovered.
A third man, Joe Jeremaine Porter, 30, of Huntington, was fatally shot by a Huntington police officer at the nightclub. Police said Porter had pointed a gun in the officer's direction.
Marbury later received a two- to 10-year prison sentence in a plea deal that allowed for Marbury's conviction without him admitting guilt or explaining his role in the incident.
Hughes received a three- to 15-year prison sentence in relation to a guilty plea to felony accessory before the fact to attempted murder.
Saturday's fatal shooting was at least the fourth homicide investigation for the Huntington Police Department this year.
It was the second fatal shooting in downtown Huntington since August.
On Aug. 4, Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, died after being shot at about 2 a.m. at the Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. Since the shooting, the Hot Corner Bar has surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.