HUNTINGTON — It’s agreed that an Ona man shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend at his house near Barboursville in 2018, but a jury is tasked with determining if the incident rose to murder.
Armel Kent Stutler, 67, is on trial in Cabell County Circuit Court. An indictment charged him with one count of murder after he shot Philip Boggs, 70, to death Oct. 23, 2018, at the Barboursville home he shared with Stutler’s mother in the 5200 block of Heath Creek Road.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the attack occurred when Stutler became enraged, believing Boggs was stealing from his mother. Defense attorney Abe Saad said the shooting was done in self-defense after Boggs attacked him when he arrived at his home to receive his mother for an appointment with an attorney to resolve the theft issue.
Saad agreed his client shot and killed Boggs, but he said the evidence favored his client. The evidence will show he had killed in self-defense because he was being choked, which is considered use of deadly force, Saad said.
“Facts are facts. Evidence is evidence,” he said. “And much of it is not too thrilling toward Boggs.”
Four verdicts technically could be returned in the case: first- or second-degree murder or voluntary or involuntary manslaughter. However, during his opening statements, Fincham said he could not ethically ask the jury to consider it was first-degree murder because of lack of evidence showing it was premeditated.
“I cannot in good faith ask you to consider the crime of first-degree murder,” he said. “It’s possible based on the evidence, but I don’t think you can find beyond a responsible doubt that it was first-degree murder.”
West Virginia State Trooper S.D. Brody testified Tuesday that Stutler was taken into custody without incident Oct. 23, 2018, after he reported the shooting to Cabell County 911. The firearm used to kill Boggs and banking records from Stutler’s mother’s account were found in his vehicle. The banking records indicated Boggs had been writing checks to himself from the woman’s account, Brody testified.
Fincham said the two had fought for months over the woman and who would take care of her the best. Saad said the victim had a history of befriending and exploiting elderly women. Her power of attorney had been switched from Stutler’s name to Boggs’ name.
Boggs found out about the meeting to switch the power of attorney back and was the angry one, Saad said. More than 20 checks were presented, showing more than $10,000 had been funneled from her account.
“He realized the cash cow was up, and he tried to stop it,” Saad said.
Saad said violence was not in the nature of his client, who never had a criminal record until the shooting. He worked as a hairstylist in Cabell County for decades, he said.
“They want you to think he just found out about this and it boiled over and (he) charged over there. He knew about this for two years,” he said.
Prior to the incident, Stutler went to his mother’s house to pick her up for an appointment, but she was not there. She had left a note saying she was at Boggs’ house. Fincham said despite Stutler knowing he was unwelcome there, he went.
Stutler called his wife asking if he should go there to get his mother, Fincham said. His wife told him specifically to go, but “don’t take your gun.”
“He not only takes it, he carries it in a holster on up to the front door at a place he has no business at,” Fincham said.
Saad said her fear was not that Stutler was going to do something violent, but rather that Boggs would take the firearm and shoot him.
Within minutes of Stutler’s arrival, Boggs was dead, Fincham said.
“These men hated each other, but Boggs didn’t have a gun. He was a man in his own home who had a trespasser show up that he didn’t want there,” Fincham said. “He told him to leave and he didn’t leave; Stutler didn’t leave until Boggs was dead.”
Saad said Stutler was the one taken by surprise because Boggs hit him right after he answered the door and said, “You have no business here.”
Brody said he was the first to arrive at the shooting scene to find Boggs on the front porch of the home — shot in the chest and hip — and attempted to perform first aid to revive him, but his efforts were unsuccessful and Boggs died. He said Stutler’s mother told police that Stutler arrived at the home and banged loudly on the door before Boggs answered and they started to attack each other.
She told him Stutler had murdered Boggs, but later said Boggs had been the aggressor. Saad said the woman has dementia and lacks the capacity to take care of herself.
Fincham said Stutler gave police several excuses about the shooting.
Stutler told police Boggs slapped and choked him while bending him over a banister on the front porch, which stands about 9 feet off the ground. Brody said Stutler told police he pulled his weapon and shot Boggs after he said he was going to kill him.
Brody said nothing on the porch appeared to be disturbed, but Saad disputed that in photos presented Tuesday.
Photos of Stutler taken after the incident showed bruising on his neck, arms and ear, which was also bleeding at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors had previously said that could have come from his arrest.
Stutler was charged after he said he murdered Boggs before changing his statement to say it was done in self-defense, Brody previously testified.
Attorneys expected it to be a quick trial, hoping a verdict would be reached by Wednesday evening. However, jury selection was delayed Tuesday morning after not enough jurors reported for duty. After a delay, enough jurors for a jury pool showed up.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning with continuing testimony from Brody.