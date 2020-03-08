Prestera Center has been leading the way in community-based comprehensive behavioral healthcare services since 1967.
Each year, 20,000 individuals, children and families receive compassionate care to achieve their full potential. Employing 700 staff across nine counties in West Virginia, a comprehensive range of services are available. Prestera offers services to adults, children and families with services ranging from suicide and substance abuse prevention, 24/7 crisis, community engagement, health homes, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, Assertive Community Treatment, care coordination, psychiatric, outpatient, intensive outpatient, detox/withdrawal management, crisis stabilization, personal care, mental health group homes, substance abuse residential, homeless services, supported employment, supported housing, transportation, special programs and permanent housing.
Services are provided in traditional settings such as our clinics, but also in non-traditional settings such as schools, hospital emergency rooms, homeless services settings, at local DHHR offices, at homeless shelters, out in the community, with overdose quick response teams, at universities and community and technical colleges, and in local jails working with inmates on community re-entry services and supports that prevent recidivism. Pharmacy services are provided at large clinic locations in Huntington and Charleston through partnerships with local pharmacies.
Prestera Center’s mission is dedicated to helping people achieve their full potential. That means providing the most effective services available, often called “evidence-based practices.” Staff are trained and skilled in the most modern approaches to treating depression, anxiety, substance use and severe and persistent mental health problems. We invest in our employees by offering intensive training and supervision in best practices and encourage our employees to obtain professional credentials and licenses so the people we serve are getting the best and most qualified staff.
The Huntington WV ACT Team (Assertive Community Treatment) provides intensive services in the community and in the homes of persons suffering from severe and persistent mental illnesses with long histories of multiple and lengthy psychiatric hospitalizations. ACT is an example of an evidence-based practice. In January 2020, the Huntington ACT Team was recognized on the floor of the West Virginia State Senate for keeping 98% of the adults in the program out of a psychiatric institution over the past year. Prestera Center is making a difference.
Prestera Center rises in response to needs identified in our community. Its success is a result of partnerships and support from individuals, local businesses and organizations, local governments, state government, grants and the community at large. Prestera Center continues to provide services regardless of ability to pay and accepts most insurance plans. One thing is sure as we look toward the next 53 years: Prestera Center will be here, in our communities, leading the way with high quality behavioral health services for everyone. For more information on Prestera Center, visit www.prestera.org.