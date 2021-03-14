Prestera Center is looking ahead to new leadership in 2021.
The president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Prestera Center has announced her official retirement from the 53-year-old organization after serving for the past eight years. On March 1, Karen Yost turned over the leadership reins and plans to spend more time with her family.
Under her leadership, the center experienced many changes, including relocation and expansion of programs and services, facility improvements, upgrading of the center’s technology system and implementation of many evidence-based clinical practices, to name a few. Eight federal grants were awarded, which allowed the center to successfully implement innovative services and collaborations, such as two offender re-entry programs, the Appalachian Opioid Consortium with funding from HRSA, workforce support programs for individuals with substance use disorders in eight counties and two specialized programs for children involved with the Child Welfare System as a result of parental substance abuse. Most recently, Prestera was awarded a two-year, multimillion-dollar SAMHSA grant that will result in Prestera becoming a nationally recognized Certified Community Behavioral Health Center.
A significant expansion of services for individuals with substance disorders occurred during her tenure, including a new accredited and licensed eight-bed recovery home in Point Pleasant, West Virginia; a 16-bed psychiatric crisis stabilization and substance use detox facility in Huntington; Medication-Assisted Treatment in Cabell, Mason, Boone, Kanawha and Wayne counties; substance use prevention programs in a 10-county region; participation in overdose quick response teams in three counties; and the state’s first Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program through collaboration with the U.S. attorney of the Southern District beginning in 2014. Prestera now provides technical assistance for the statewide expansion of LEAD programs. Another new program provides career paths and training for adults so they can earn a living wage and support their families while maintaining recovery.
Yost has expanded school-based mental health services, which are now available in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wayne counties, and established a forensic group home for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The center is in the process of establishing a Drop-in/Resource Center for transitioning youth ages 16 to 24 in Huntington in partnership with Harmony House, Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the United Way. This center will serve youth who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness and will be the first such center in the state.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prestera continued to provide all services, expanding its use of telehealth, and has provided COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and long-term residential clients.
The board of directors has selected Lisa Zappia as the next president and CEO for Prestera Center. Zappia’s experience spans over 30 years, including the past seven years as the clinical director at Prestera.
Prestera Center is leading the way in mental health and substance use treatment, recovery and supportive services at 65 locations across nine counties in West Virginia. Each year Prestera Center's 700 staff members provide high-quality care to 20,000 adults, children and families, regardless of ability to pay.