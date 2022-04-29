Principal Ryan McKenzie and Jack Valentine spread dirt as kindergartners from Explorer Academy plant six Kwanzan cherry trees during the City of Huntington’s annual Arbor Day ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams and Meadows Elementary fifth-grade student Reese Citti read an Arbor Day proclamation during the City of Huntington’s annual Arbor Day ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With some help from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, kindergartners from the Explorer Academy planted trees Friday.
The students planted six Kwanzan cherry trees as part of the city’s annual Arbor Day ceremony. They raised funds for the purchase of the plants. Huntington resident Pam Miller also contributed to help with the cost of the trees and planting supplies.
The ceremony took place on 3rd Avenue across from The Market.
