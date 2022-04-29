The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — With some help from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, kindergartners from the Explorer Academy planted trees Friday.

The students planted six Kwanzan cherry trees as part of the city’s annual Arbor Day ceremony. They raised funds for the purchase of the plants. Huntington resident Pam Miller also contributed to help with the cost of the trees and planting supplies.

The ceremony took place on 3rd Avenue across from The Market.

