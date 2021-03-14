2020 was a year of challenge for most healthcare providers in the region — and across the country. Despite the challenges, King’s Daughters Health System in Ashland experienced significant growth, adding new services and new providers while also managing the local impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
With the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in the spring, King’s Daughters welcomed many OLBH providers to its medical staff, expanded primary care and specialty practice locations, and increased services and testing capabilities.
Implementation of telehealth capabilities was pushed forward, allowing patients to receive healthcare services from their homes. King’s Daughters opened multiple respiratory virus testing centers, making COVID testing accessible, with results in as little as 12 hours.
The medical staff also welcomed colorectal/general surgeon Gabie Ong, M.D.; gastroenterologist Liege Diaz, M.D.; structural heart specialist Sandeep Krishnan, M.D.; general surgeon Sean Ryan, M.D.; orthopedic surgeon Brock Johnson, M.D.; pediatricians Brad Akers, M.D., and Leah Chicunque, M.D.; and chiropractors Jonty “JD” McCoy, D.C., and William Nichols, D.C., to the region.
Since December 2020, COVID-19 vaccine administration has been a significant focus of King’s Daughters, with vaccinations occurring Tuesday through Saturday at the King’s Daughters Pavilion, a newly acquired office building in Russell, Ky. King’s Daughters has also assisted local health departments in managing vaccination clinics in Lawrence and Carter counties in Kentucky.
In addition, King’s Daughters:
- opened new urgent care centers in Cannonsburg and Russell, Ky.
- opened a drive-through laboratory testing location in Ashland
- opened a new Family Care Center in Grayson, Ky.
- expanded primary care services in Greenup County, Ky.
- expanded specialty services in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
In January, King’s Daughters announced plans to enter a formal partnership with UK HealthCare, the medical arm of the University of Kentucky. The partnership is expected to be finalized in April.