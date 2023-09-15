Kingdom Inheritance Ministries is moving there from its building on 3rd Avenue. It’s a project that’s been in the works since 2019.
The bottom floor of the former school is ready to host church services, which take place on Sunday at 11 a.m., but the Sunday school classrooms are still being renovated. The sanctuary is where the gymnasium used to be. There is a nursery set up along with a couple of bathrooms.
It’s a big transformation from the state the building was in when the church bought it.
Pastor Dennis Romans, who is originally from Kenova, says that they filled five 30-yard dumpsters with garbage and debris from the building in the initial stages of the restoration.
“We’ve had people make comments that live in the area. Even when we first started, I had dumpsters sitting out front here. They inquired, ‘What are you all doing?’ We said, ‘We’re putting our church in here’ and they were like, ‘Oh, that’s great!’ There’s been some interaction,” he said.
One of the church’s biggest goals is to “help better the community.”
“We’re hoping that it can be a positive environment and maybe encourage others in a more positive way,” said Dennis’s wife Deadra Romans.
The top two floors, which are unfinished, will be reserved for recovery or restoration services, possibly helping those with drug addiction, veterans or even working with foster children.
“It has endless possibilities, is what we keep telling people,” said Deadra Romans.
The nondenominational church has about 60 consistent members, but now has room for growth in its new space.
“It’s family. Everyone sincerely cares for everyone here so you just feel welcome from the second she walks through the door,” said Bettina Hazlett of Chesapeake, Ohio, a member at the church for four years and part of the praise team.
Hazlett said she is most excited to see how God will work in space and for the women’s and children’s ministries they now have room to build.
“This church is a family but they’ll love you where you’re at instead of where they think you ought to be,” said John Godschalk of Huntington, a member of the church since 2012 and technology assistant.
To the community, Godschalk says “Come check us out, see if we’re real.”
There are several events planned around the grand opening. On Friday evening, the church held a service where the building was dedicated to God. It mirrored the event told in 1 Kings, Chapter Eight where the Ark was brought into the Temple.
There is a cookout and open house planned for Saturday, Sept. 16 with hamburgers and hot dogs, and a church service will be held at 6 p.m. on the same day.
Regular church services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.