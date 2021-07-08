ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Medical Center announced the COVID-19 vaccine site at King’s Daughters Pavilion at 2000 Ashland Drive will close Friday, July 9, according to a news release.
Those who received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the Pavilion can schedule a follow-up appointment at the drive-thru location at 2406 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
Starting July 20, vaccinations will take place at the drive-thru location. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Appointments are required for the drive-thru. To make an appointment, call 606-408-2683. The drive-thru location opened in fall 2020. Vaccine clinics are also available at King’s Daughters’ Grayson and Prestonsburg centers.
After eight weeks of declining cases statewide, coronavirus cases and the positivity rate increased last week in Kentucky, the state’s public health commissioner, Steven Stack, announced Thursday at a virtual news briefing.
A majority of cases have been in unvaccinated Kentuckians.
Kentucky has confirmed 26 cases of the delta variant of COVID-19, which is spreading quickly throughout the United States, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The state’s public health department has not yet determined what percentage of new cases are the delta variant.
It is too early to tell if the state will reinstate its mask mandate that ended June 11, Beshear added. Masks are still required on public transportation, in long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable.”
Stack said parents should ensure their children are vaccinated before summer sports practices and the upcoming school year, calling that a step to prevent infection and avoid the possibility of quarantining a large number of team members.
Kentucky reported 337 confirmed coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is 2.92%, up from 1.99% last Thursday. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.
In West Virginia, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 164,399, and three new deaths, for a total of 2,904.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,872), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,898), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,559), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,905), Hampshire (1,929), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,586), Harrison (6,215), Jackson (2,268), Jefferson (4,807), Kanawha (15,510), Lewis (1,301), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,661), Marshall (3,541), Mason (2,066), McDowell (1,618), Mercer (5,201), Mineral (2,991), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,401), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,231), Nicholas (1,909), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,341), Raleigh (7,104), Randolph (2,861), Ritchie (761), Roane (666), Summers (865), Taylor (1,286), Tucker (548), Tyler (750), Upshur (1,978), Wayne (3,183), Webster (553), Wetzel (1,394), Wirt (457), Wood (7,957) and Wyoming (2,062).
Ohio reported a total of 1,113,383 cases Thursday, with 20,360 deaths.