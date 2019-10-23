HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 16th annual “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” service at 11 a.m. on Reformation Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church at 1338 Enslow Blvd.
The worship service will begin with a processional of acolytes, beadle, ministers, choir, bagpiper, drummer and the tartans as they enter through the front doors of the church into the sanctuary for worship.
This service is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. Each tartan, with its distinctive cross-lined patterns, represents specific Scottish clans, families, regions and regiments. The tradition of the tartan is referenced in early Scottish literature and for centuries, tartans formed part of the everyday dress of the Highland people and became the recognized symbol of clan kinship.
The Kirkin’ of the Tartans is a celebration of the Presbyterian church’s rich heritage when the clans in tartans and the piper would gather to worship.
The event is open to all. A reception will follow and all are welcome to come to the church parlor after the service for refreshments.