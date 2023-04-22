The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Kitts Hill-area man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to appear.

Aaron Dickess, 31, of Private Drive 3486, Kitts Hill, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to four years in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.

