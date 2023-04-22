IRONTON — A Kitts Hill-area man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to appear.
Aaron Dickess, 31, of Private Drive 3486, Kitts Hill, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to four years in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In an unrelated case, Kelly Doss, 33, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
In other cases:
Charles May, 43 of Township Road 1195, South Point, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years. He also was ordered to get treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
Cameron L. Jones, 29, of Township Road 1018, South Point, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program by failing to pay fees and costs, failing drug screenings and failing to do community service. He was ordered to stay on probation and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Sean M. Heaberlin, 25, of the 2400 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in marijuana. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Toni L. Adkins, 44, of Ohio 243, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Adkins was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.