The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Kitts Hill area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison for burglary, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.

Homer J. Jenkins, 60, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Jenkins was indicted earlier in the week on charges of tampering and vandalism for cutting off his ankle monitor before the case went to trial Monday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.