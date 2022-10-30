IRONTON — A Kitts Hill area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison for burglary, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Homer J. Jenkins, 60, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Jenkins was indicted earlier in the week on charges of tampering and vandalism for cutting off his ankle monitor before the case went to trial Monday.
Jenkins could be eligible for early release after serving four years in prison. Ballard withheld sentencing on the vandalism and tampering charges until Feb. 22 of next year. Jenkins also agreed to testify, if necessary, against two defendants.
Jenkins also was ordered to pay restitution to the county probation department to cover the cost of the ankle monitor he cut off.
In an unrelated case, Heather Jo Ratliff, 39, of County Road 36, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a drug case. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 16.
In other cases:
David A. Woodyard Jr., 48, of Township Road 1163, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Brian Carmon, 39, of Remy Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Darina D. Coyne, 33, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Dara L. Rowe, 44, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Rowe was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Laura Fisher, 34, of the 2100 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and get treatment.
Michael Carey, 48, of the 1700 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to serve 18 days in jail.
Marc Oden, 28, of the 300 block of 9th Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to felony violation of a protection order. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to stay away from the victim.
Kimberly S. Ressler, 54, of the 400 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
