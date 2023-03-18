Clayton Brooks, of Huntington, pours out batter while making a batch of green-colored pancakes as the East Huntington Kiwanis Club conducts its annual pancake festival on Saturday, March 18, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
Ray Henson, 11, of Huntington, right, Jasiah Thomas, 15, of Huntington, and Bennett Henson, 7, of Huntington, eat pancakes together as the East Huntington Kiwanis Club conducts its annual pancake festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The smells of freshly made pancakes, sausage and syrup filled the New Baptist Church on Saturday as the annual Kiwanis Club of East Huntington Pancake Festival returned.
Kiwanis Club of East Huntington president John Kyle said the Pancake Festival is basically a big family reunion and his favorite part of each year is not just seeing people who he does not get to see on a regular basis, but also seeing where the funding from the Pancake Festival goes.
“The two things that I really enjoy is getting to see people I don’t get to see on a regular basis, and that’s from a personal perspective,” Kyle said. “As far as the perspective in relation to the club, it’s the people we get to help because of this.”
The Pancake Festival has been ongoing since 1960, Kyle said, and the majority of the funds go back into the community through programs Kiwanis connects with including the Huntington City Mission, local Boys and Girls Clubs, Key Clubs at Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools.
A total of 1,941 people attended Saturday’s Pancake Festival this year, and Kyle said the event normally feeds about 2,500 people.
Michael Hay and his wife Sharron have been attending the Pancake Festival for nearly 30 years — since their sons were little. While they took a couple years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair brought their grandchildren, Weston and Eli, for the first time this year.
Weston and Eli said the pancakes were good and they had a fun time. Michael Hay said he’s a big fan of the pancakes, but he also likes supporting the Kiwanis Club for the work it does in the community.
“I know the Kiwanis folks support the community in a lot of ways and this is good fundraiser for them,” he said. “We just like to support them, and we like the pancakes, that’s it.”
Alicia Carr has also been attending the festival for a few years now and brought along her father, Kevin, and younger sister, Willow, to grab a meal Saturday afternoon.
While Alicia Carr said she started coming because her fiance’s brother helps prepare the food each year, she thinks the Pancake Festival is a good post-coronavirus community event.
Alicia and Kevin Carr said since the COVID-19 pandemic required many people to stay home and led to many being isolated, the Pancake Festival has been a relaxing and enjoyable chance to reconnect with others.
“Everybody kind of got used to just being at home and isolated and I think this helps draw people out with a very relaxed atmosphere,” she said. “There’s no real pressure and I just like everybody I’ve met around here.”
More information about the Kiwanis Club of East Huntington can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
