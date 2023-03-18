The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The smells of freshly made pancakes, sausage and syrup filled the New Baptist Church on Saturday as the annual Kiwanis Club of East Huntington Pancake Festival returned.

Kiwanis Club of East Huntington president John Kyle said the Pancake Festival is basically a big family reunion and his favorite part of each year is not just seeing people who he does not get to see on a regular basis, but also seeing where the funding from the Pancake Festival goes.

