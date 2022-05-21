HUNTINGTON — The East Huntington Kiwanis Club celebrated the return of their beloved Pancake Festival on Saturday, while also paying tribute to a member who volunteered with the club for 55 years.
With ticket in hand, community members lined up for pancakes, sausages from S.S. Logan Packing Co. and a beverage — coffee, milk, soda or water — in support of the club’s Pancake Festival, the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Kiwanis Club of East Huntington has been a community service group in the city since 1955 with a mission to help others through projects.
Kiwanis Club members arrived at New Baptist Church in Huntington as early as 5 a.m. Saturday in preparation for the doors to open at 7 a.m. About 90 volunteers — club members, family, friends and Boy Scouts — helped serve food, directed people to the right area or simply had a conversation with people in the community.
Vice President John Kyle said the club expected roughly 5,000 people to visit the festival throughout the 12-hour event. He said with a combination of successful ticket sales and positive words from the community, Saturday’s event was shaping up to have the best outcome since he joined the club three decades ago.
“It’s like a big family reunion,” Kyle said. “It’s fascinating to see … people sit at tables chatting with people that they either don’t know or do know, whatever the case may be.”
Kyle said some families come three times during the event — for breakfast, lunch and dinner — just to support the club and community.
Although Kyle said the festival is like a family reunion, he was unable to celebrate the return of the event with his usual grill neighbor this year.
Ray Abraham passed away April 27. Abraham joined the club in 1967 and was known for his love for volunteering — dedicating half his life to the organization — and his talent of flipping pancakes.
With a passion to serve people, he was also passionate about his ability to serve pancakes. Abraham was awarded the Golden Spatula Award for flipping an estimated 100,000 pancakes in a 50-year period.
A table was set up in Abraham’s honor at Saturday’s event, featuring his Pancake Festival uniform — shirt, apron, hat, polka-dot tie and pin — and his Golden Spatula Award. Photos of his time in the club were also displayed.
Abraham’s daughter, Linda Thomas, of Huntington, stood in front of the table, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
“The Kiwanis Club has always been a big part of my dad’s life and our life. When they told me that they are going to honor him today, I just wanted to cry. He was the sweetest, kindest man,” Thomas said. “He was so proud the day he won the Spatula Award. He loved everyone showering attention on him.”
Abraham did not miss a weekly Thursday meeting since joining the club five decades ago. He told The Herald-Dispatch in 2017 that his brother Edward was the one who introduced him to the community organization.
During his time in the club, Abraham served in various board positions, such as committee chairman, lieutenant governor and president.
Kyle said that each year before the Pancake Festival begins, club members cook breakfast for the volunteers. As Kyle cooked the bacon, Abraham’s job would be to cook the eggs at the grill next to him.
“It’s hard this year with Ray not being here,” Kyle said. “We would laugh and tell stories. He was a well-known individual in the community. He was a true gentleman, and he will be sorely missed.”
Kyle said he would joke about how popular Abraham was among volunteers and in the community.
“I’d always kid with him and say, ‘All these hugs you get, don’t your arms get tired?’” Kyle said. “And he’d say, ‘Nah, just from flipping pancakes.’”
The club sponsors various programs at Cabell County schools and several Boy Scout troops, and provides scholarships to high school students.
Members also support the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs, TEAM for West Virginia children, the Huntington City Mission, Facing Hunger Foodbank, the Ronald McDonald House, the Barboursville Veterans Home and Recovery Point.