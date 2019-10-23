IRONTON — Paul David Knipp, an Ironton area lawyer, has been named Lawrence County auditor, replacing Jason Stephens, who resigned earlier this month to take over the 93rd District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.
The county Republican Central Committee named Knipp, 45, who resigned his seat on the Rock Hill Board of Education to take the county auditor’s appointment.
He will run for the unexpired term of county auditor in next year’s March 17 primary. The appointment by the central committee will run through November of 2020. There will be two years remaining on the auditor’s seat.
“I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Lawrence County,” Knipp said. “It’s good to be home.”
One thing Knipp won’t miss is driving up Ohio 93 from the Ironton area to Jackson. Knipp also resigned as an assistant Jackson County prosecuting attorney before taking over as county auditor.
He picked up a nominating petition Tuesday to file for the unexpired auditor’s term.
“I will be filing for the office within the next week,” Knipp said.
Knipp was named as a part-time assistant county prosecutor in Jackson County more than a year ago and was named to the job full-time last March.
He earned his law degree from Regent University in Virginia Beach in 2006. Knipp is a 1997 Marshall University graduate with a degree in education. He taught six years in the Rock Hill school district and also received a masters in education administration.
Knipp also served on the Briggs-Lawrence County Library board of trustees.
Stephens, a former Lawrence County commissioner, served several terms as county auditor before being named to the state legislature.