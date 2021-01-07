HUNTINGTON — An 87-year-old Korean War veteran was the 1,000th person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
The hospital shared that Army veteran Sidney Stephenson, of Wayne, rolled up his sleeve and was happy to get the shot.
“It’s great,” he said, according to a release.
The VA received 1,100 doses of the vaccine Dec. 21. Currently, staff and veterans are receiving the vaccine at a ratio of four veterans to every one staff member.
The VA continues to order more doses and will continue to set up appointments with veterans as more doses become available. Veterans are being contacted for appointments based on their risk level. The VA in Huntington cares for approximately 30,000 veterans in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
According to the release, about half the VA staff have been vaccinated.
Thirty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday morning, for a total of 1,518.
Among them were 73-year-old, 88-year-old and 68-year-old men from Mason County; a 70-year-old man and 88-year-old woman from Cabell County; and a 91-year-old woman from Putnam County.
Cabell County has reported 114 deaths related to the virus.
There were also 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Thursday, for a total of 96,002.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471) and Wyoming (1,272).
Cabell County reported 2,053 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 339.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, its highest daily total since the pandemic began. Patients’ ages ranged from 22 months to 98 years old. There have been 4,137 total cases in the county, with 46 deaths.
Statewide, there were more than 10,000 new cases reported, for a total of 753,068, and 94 deaths, for a total of 9,462.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state’s second-highest daily report Thursday — Wednesday’s report was the highest ever — and the state’s highest positivity rate since May 5.
“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” Beshear said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 4,911 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 291,430, and 37 new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 2,843.
In Boyd County, 56 new cases were reported Thursday, for a total of 3,457, with patients’ ages ranging from 10 to 95. There was also one new virus-related death reported — a 91-year-old woman — for a total of 46.
Nearly 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 21,259,997, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 359,849 deaths related to the virus.