Library assistant Chelsea Hatton serves people hot cocoa as families get the chance to meet and take photos with Krampus during an event at the Gallaher Village Public Square on Saturday in Huntington.
Siblings Leo Amann, 10, left, Haven Amann, 1, and Bo Amann, 8, of Huntington, pose for photos with Krampus, portrayed by Teddy Claypool, at the Gallaher Village Public Square on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Huntington.
Children get the chance to meet Krampus, portrayed by Teddy Claypool, and drink hot cocoa during an event conducted by the Gallaher Village Public Library on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — They may not have been naughty, but on Saturday, people had an opportunity to get their photo taken with Krampus, a horned folklore figure said to scare children who have misbehaved and were not visited by St. Nicholas.
Krampus visited Gallaher Village Square on Saturday. The green space along Norway Avenue, once home to Gallaher Elementary School, was improved in 2021 with grant funding and now includes space for events.
In addition to the photo op, visitors were given hot chocolate.
