Elementary school today is quite different from just a few years ago. Traditionally, core subjects such as math, reading, science and social studies were taught as separate subjects throughout the day. Today, teachers at all of the district’s elementary schools are artfully blending those subjects in order to place an increased emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
With ever-advancing technology, STEM instruction makes the curriculum more relevant for students. Now, with the availability of nearly limitless online resources and the district’s heavy investment in technology over the past year, teachers are continuing to innovate and implement more and more STEM instruction into their core lessons.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students districtwide are learning coding. Each school’s experience with this is individualized. Some schools utilize and build apps, some build robots and others are flying drones. Coding helps prepare students for any technology they will encounter in post-secondary education or the workplace. It also assists them by boosting skills such as communication, creativity, math and writing, as well as improving overall confidence.
In addition to technology resources, all Cabell elementary schools are using FOSS kits for science, reading and math instruction. FOSS kits provide high-quality, hands-on activities that require students to be innovative problem solvers. The FOSS lessons allow students to experience some frustration and failure; yet, by meeting these challenges, they learn how to be more resilient and to try different approaches to solving difficult problems.
STEM programming is growing rapidly in our elementary schools, and we plan to increase this focus over time. Our district’s high schools and middle schools have been integrating STEM instruction across their curriculum for many years. Now that our elementary schools are fully on board and showing tremendous results, we know our district is moving in the right direction as we prepare all public school students for college and the careers of the future.