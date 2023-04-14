ASHLAND — A man who died last month while in custody of Ashland police died from acute methamphetamine intoxication, according to Kentucky State Police.
Clarence Wilkerson died at King’s Daughters Medical Center on March 4 after Ashland police conducted a search warrant and took Wilkerson in custody before taking him to the medical center. In the days that followed, Ashland police asked state police to investigate Wilkerson's death.
The Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office ruled this week the cause of the death as acute methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an attempted arrest where he attempted to elude law enforcement on foot, according to information from Kentucky State Police.
Wilkerson had meth and THC (marijuana) in his blood toxicology testing, according to the release, and also had a medical history of a prior heart condition that included congestive heart failure and diabetes.
"These are all contributing factors in his death," according to the medical examiner's office.
Wilkerson's family retained nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump following his death, which also prompted Ashland city officials to meet with representatives in the Boyd-Greenup County Branch of the NAACP over the impact on the community of the death of a Black man in police custody.
The Ashland police officers on the scene were John McCormick, Chris Brislin and Tony Floyd, according to the release.
The medical examiner's office earlier ruled the cause of death was not due to a traumatic event but possible related to preexisting medical ailments.
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Clarence Wilkerson, a man who died on March 4, after Ashland Police officers attempted to take Wilkerson into custody believing that he had warrants out for his arrest.
Crump said in a news release officers "did not take his clearly declining condition seriously," citing a video of the incident taken by a bystander in which he says Wilkerson became visibly weak and unable to move or breathe properly after being restrained.
"We hear a bystander saying over and over that he needs help, while officers fail to provide aid for several critical minutes," Crump said in the release dated March 7.
Crump's office did not respond to The Herald-Dispatch's request for comment on the Medical Examiner's report.
