ASHLAND — A man who died last month while in custody of Ashland police died from acute methamphetamine intoxication, according to Kentucky State Police.

Clarence Wilkerson died at King’s Daughters Medical Center on March 4 after Ashland police conducted a search warrant and took Wilkerson in custody before taking him to the medical center. In the days that followed, Ashland police asked state police to investigate Wilkerson's death.

