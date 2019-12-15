ASHLAND — The Kentucky Department of Highways is doing a highway safety and traffic needs survey along U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 in Boyd and Greenup counties, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Transportation engineers are studying highways in the Ashland and Greenup urban area of northeast Kentucky, according to the release.
Highway officials will seek public input on the study being done with engineering consultants QK4 Inc. Public meetings are expected to begin in January, according to the release.
The Boyd-Greenup County Small Urban Area Study has been ongoing since earlier this fall. The study focuses on safety and traffic congestion issues on state-maintained roads and selected local routes in a 50-square-mile urbanized area.
Several areas that will be focused on include four-lane U.S. 23 between Catlettsburg and Greenup, including downtown Ashland, and the four-lane U.S. 60 corridor between Ashland and Cannonsburg, according to the release.
Engineers will use traffic and crash analysis along with public input in the selected areas and identify possible highway improvements that could meet existing and future transportation needs over the next 30 years.
More information is available online via District 9 at http://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Boyd-Greenup-SUA-Study.aspx, which links to a public involvement map-based website — https://tinyurl.com/sza838b — where anyone may share information or ideas about state highway safety and traffic needs in the study area. Information and links are also available on the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission’s site at http://www.kyovaipc.org/ and via other local agency sites.
Links and news about the study also will be shared on Highway District 9’s social media sites at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and on Twitter @KYTCDistrict9.