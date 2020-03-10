FRANKFORT, Ky. — The first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus is improving, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday while revealing that the person worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana.
Six coworkers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness, health officials said.
"For everybody who has been through that Walmart, I know it's going to make you nervous," the governor said at a statehouse news conference. "Just because you've been there doesn't mean that you have the coronavirus. We have to stay calm."
The first Kentucky patient's condition is improving, Beshear said.
The Walmart store remains open. Walmart said in a statement that it "reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols" after being notified of the case. The company said it would take "any and all measures necessary" to ensure the well-being of its employees and customers.
"We have been communicating with our associates, stressing the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well and encouraging our associates to seek medical care immediately if they have any signs or symptoms," the company said.
Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky.
Beshear revealed two more cases Monday evening, saying one was in Harrison County — which includes Cynthiana — and the other in Fayette County.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
Meanwhile, Beshear issued an executive order Monday to waive coronavirus-related copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and for state employees. The state was removing any impediments for Medicaid recipients to be tested and treated, he said.
"My goal, and what we're going to get to, is to make sure that there is no cost barrier to these tests," the Democratic governor said.
Of the state's six cases, three are in Harrison County, two are being treated in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County. Jefferson and Fayette counties are the two most populous counties in Kentucky. Their county seats are Louisville and Lexington, respectively.
The second Harrison County patient who tested positive for the virus is linked to the first case, but not through Walmart, Beshear said. Officials did not immediately release any details about the third case there.
All six patients are being treated in isolation, he said.
As of Monday evening, the state had received results for 34 tests with 28 being negative.
In Harrison County, a rural area in north-central Kentucky, local schools are closed this week. The district turned to a system for students to work from home during bad weather or other situations. The local newspaper published a special edition about coronavirus that went to countywide residents. The lead headline said: "Don't panic."
"I think it's safe to say that Cynthiana is probably the most disinfected city in the state of Kentucky today," the town's mayor, James Smith, said at the news conference.
Beshear said just one of the state's first four coronavirus patients has a history of traveling to an area hard hit by the virus.
"We believe, and this seems to be the case nationally, that this is community spreading — spreading from person to person," he said. "Again, that has been expected. We are ready for it."
Beshear also announced that state government is adjusting its sick leave policy to ensure its employees who are sick can stay home, even if if they have not yet accrued leave time.
The governor urged private employers to support keeping workers home if they are ill.
Beshear briefed lawmakers late Monday afternoon on his administration's response to the virus. House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, both Republicans, praised the governor's handling of the situation.
Osborne told reporters that discussions were under way to take steps — such as with cleaning protocols — to "mitigate risks" in the Capitol complex.
While urging calm, the governor said more confirmed cases are expected in Kentucky.
"We are ready," he said. "We're going to have more positive tests come back as time moves on. Stay calm. Practice good hygiene."