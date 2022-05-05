CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Bond was set at $500,000 Thursday for a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, man facing pornography charges.
Jonathan Smithers, 42, also faces charges in Greenup County, including the shooting of a Flatwoods, Kentucky, police officer earlier this week, according to Kentucky State Police.
Boyd County District Judge John Vincent set bond at $500,000 for Smithers on charges of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16 and third-degree burglary.
Vincent appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Smithers.
Smithers also faces charges in Greenup County of fleeing and evading, resisting arrest, possession of meth and possession of marijuana, according to officials there.
Additional charges involving the shooting of Tommy Robinson, a Flatwoods police officer, are pending, according to state police. The case remains under investigation.
Robinson was shot in the neck at 2:45 a.m. Monday on E Street in Flatwoods, according to a release from Kentucky State Police. Robinson was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment and was reported to be improving Thursday.
Following the shooting, state police found a suspect in the area of Argillite Road and gave pursuit. Trooper Ethan Hartsell deployed a taser and Smithers was arrested. During the chase, Smithers fell and sustained a laceration to his forehead, according to the report.
Smithers was treated at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland before being booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Meanwhile, Smithers could face additional charges in the assault of a woman in Boyd County earlier this week, according to Trooper Shane Goodall of the Kentucky State Police.
The woman was able to get away from Smithers and hid at the SuperQuick in Flatwoods, according to the release.
Goodall said Robinson was taken off a ventilator and was improving Thursday.
"That's good news," he said. "He was able to say a few words. It's always concerning when an officer is hurt for no reason."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.