HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky man pleaded guilty Monday to a sex offense involving what he believed to be a minor girl but was actually an undercover law enforcement agent.
Charles Wayne Logan, 39, of South Shore, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. He faces up to eight years in prison at his Nov. 25 sentencing. Upon release from prison, he will be required to serve a term of supervised release for 15 years and to register as a sex offender.
According to an affidavit filed by Antonio Ortega, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an undercover officer joined a social media application called SKOUT, which allows users to locate other nearby users with whom they can communicate and later meet, as part of an ongoing investigation. While on the app on Jan. 10, the officer, while posing as a 14-year-old girl from Huntington, was contacted by Logan.
As the two conversed, the conversations became sexual before Logan requested to video chat with the officer. Logan allegedly sent a video to the officer of himself masturbating. Eventually, Logan allegedly requested to meet the girl.
Logan allegedly told the girl he wanted to be her first sexual partner, although he was old enough to be her dad. He offered to have the sex in his truck, which he said had a nice bed in it.
The pair decided to meet Jan. 14 at a Huntington gas station, with Logan traveling from Indiana to Huntington to meet the girl. Officers surveying the scene witnessed Logan arrive at the parking lot and attempt to locate the girl before they placed him under arrest.