ADAMS, Ky. — A Lawrence County, Kentucky, man was arrested Thursday by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse materials, according to a news release.

William Matthew Howard, 34, was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after a suspect uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online, according to the release.

Howard was charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

