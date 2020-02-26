HUNTINGTON — A Georgetown, Kentucky, man was charged last week in a deadly May 2019 crash after police alleged he was high on meth and drinking while driving along W.Va. 10.
William D. Mattox, 50, was charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving left of center of the roadway.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Sheriff Detective Jason Howerton, at about 5 p.m. May 11, 2019, in the 4000 block of W.Va 10, deputies responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident to find seven people trapped in two vehicles.
Specifically, Mattox was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with severe injuries. Deputies believe Mattox was driving the sedan toward Huntington when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling toward Salt Rock head-on.
During the investigation, the sedan was found to have been about 1 1/2 feet across the center line.
Cpl. James Johnston of the Cabell County Sheriff's Department said Mattox was in critical condition after the crash and underwent surgery, but was expected to recover. The backseat passenger in Mattox’s car was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital. Two other passengers in his car suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver of the truck suffered an injury to his leg but was expected to recover. The two passengers of that vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not suffer any severe injuries.
Howerton wrote Mattox appeared groggy when the deputy spoke with him and had red glassy eyes, and smelled of alcohol as well. The deputy also witnessed at least one open can of beer at his feet.
A woman who was dating Mattox at the time allegedly told police he had been using meth prior to driving and was drinking a beer while driving.
A check of his license status showed it had been suspended as of January 2018, the complaint alleges.
A warrant was issued and he was jailed Feb. 20 with an $86,500 bond. Mattox is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Feb. 27.