ASHLAND — A Lawrence County, Kentucky, man was sentenced Tuesday to 57 years in prison by U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning on child pornography charges.
Dale Allen Fraley, 49, was convicted of five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
According to the evidence at trial, Fraley used various online “personas” to induce, persuade or coerce minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Fraley would threaten minor females online to engage in various sexual acts and record that activity or send the images to him “live” via Skype or other applications.
Fraley also persuaded the minors to come to his home, sometimes at the behest of the online “personas,” to get “sexual experience” with him. He would sometimes record the sexual activity between the minors and him at his home, or record the minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
He was convicted in May 2021.
Under federal law, Fraley must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Fraley’s case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, the Department of Justice initiative created in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse across the nation.
