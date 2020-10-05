FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky students are invited to enter the state Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest, the theme of which is “Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops,” a nod to how farmers never stopped working during the pandemic.
Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by Monday, March 1, 2021.
Winners will be notified by Friday, April 9, 2021. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2021 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year.
For more information, including rules and an entry form, go to https://www.kyagr.com/marketing/poster-essay-contest.html or contact Elizabeth Gordon, director of the KDA’s Education and Outreach Division, at elizabeth.gordon@ky.gov or 502-782-4125.