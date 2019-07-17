FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. - The Kentucky 854 bridge over Garner Creek in southern Boyd County is now open, several days ahead of schedule, the Kentucky Department of Highways said in a release Tuesday.
The bridge was closed June 3 and contractors were given 45 days to complete the reconstruction, which included demolishing the bridge's superstructure and replacing the support beams and driving surface.
The bridge reopened Monday morning.
The project was completed under the $296,547 bid, according to the DOH.