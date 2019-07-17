FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. - The Kentucky 854 bridge over Garner Creek in southern Boyd County is now open, several days ahead of schedule, the Kentucky Department of Highways said in a release Tuesday.

The bridge was closed June 3 and contractors were given 45 days to complete the reconstruction, which included demolishing the bridge's superstructure and replacing the support beams and driving surface.

The bridge reopened Monday morning.

The project was completed under the $296,547 bid, according to the DOH.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.