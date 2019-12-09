FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky deer hunters harvested a record 107,039 deer during the 16-day modern gun season that concluded Nov. 24.
“Season timing and weather conditions before opening day made us think we should have a good season,” said Kyle Sams, acting Deer and Elk Program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, in a news release. “We had a poor mast crop this year, which puts deer on the move. We also had perfect weather: not too cold and not too warm.”
Last year, Kentucky hunters harvested 106,804 deer during the modern gun season, setting the previous record. Sams said hunters harvested 35,143 deer on opening weekend of the modern gun season, 19,234 on the second weekend and 11,576 on the third weekend.
Sams expects the good hunting to continue during the muzzleloader season that opens Saturday, Dec. 14, and closes Dec. 22.
“This season should be a good time to get an antlerless deer,” Sams said. “The last three days of the December muzzleloader season is important for Zone 4 counties because that is the only time they have to harvest an antlerless deer with a gun.”
If current trends hold, the 2019-20 deer season could be the second-highest harvest total ever. The current record is 155,730 deer taken by hunters in the 2015-16 season.