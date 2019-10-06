HUNTINGTON — Campbellsville University in Kentucky is investigating an expansion into West Virginia, according to a release from the university.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission at a meeting Sept. 27 in Charleston approved Campbellsville University, an accredited Christian school, to offer degree programs in the Mountain State. The university is first looking at theology, according to Dr. H. Keith Spears, senior vice president and assistant to the president of Campbellsville University.
“This program will include all undergraduate and graduate degrees offered by the School of Theology of Campbellsville University,” Spears said in the release. “Months of planning have led to this approval.”
The university is collaborating with organizations in two West Virginia cities: Huntington and Williamson.
“Since West Virginia is a partner state in the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement, the programs will begin via our online formats while seeking accreditor approval to eventually offer full programs face-to-face,” said Donna Hedgepath, provost and academic vice president at Campbellsville, in the release.
The State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement is a voluntary agreement among its member states and U.S. territories that establishes comparable national standards for interstate offering of postsecondary distance-education courses and programs.
Christ Temple Church is sponsoring CU in Huntington, providing space for university needs. Pastor Chuck Lawrence said the university is a natural partner that will augment the church’s outreach and education missions.
An investment group recently purchased the former Williamson Middle and High schools. The middle school was previously home to Ambassador Christian Academy. Williamson’s mayor, Charles Hatfield, has formally invited the university to come to his city on behalf of the investment group, which will facilitate space for an office, classrooms and other operational needs.
Both locations are working with CU on academic and community-based projects, focusing on the development of servant-leaders.
“The interest expressed by pastors, churches and individuals to bring ministry preparation to West Virginia has been encouraging,” said John Hurtgen, dean of Campbellsville University’s School of Theology, in the release.
The HEPC approval is the first step in creating opportunities in West Virginia. The university said it plans to seek approval from the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education to offer certificates in non-degree programs. The Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) site approvals and other requirements still need to be completed.