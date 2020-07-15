CHARLESTON — Tammy Newsome, 54, of Ashland, entered a guilty plea to mail fraud for her role in a scheme to defraud Toyota of more than $4.3 million.
She joins three others who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud scheme, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Newsome faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 15, and will be required to pay restitution of up to $4.3 million to Toyota.
Newsome was employed as an administrative assistant for a Kentucky used car dealership, Big Blue Motor Sales, which bought trucks at wholesale prices at auction, obtained hundreds of copies of Kentucky and West Virginia residents’ driver’s licenses, fraudulently titled the trucks in the name of those residents, and induced Toyota to repurchase the trucks at 150% of their value.
The scheme relied on Newsome to make false representations to the Division of Motor Vehicles to obtain false vehicle titles in the names of false owners. The titles were then used by other scheme participants to induce Toyota to repurchase the vehicles.
Newsome admitted that she made false representations to the DMV, delivered cash bribes to other scheme participants, and forged signatures of false owners so that checks issued by Toyota in the name of a false owner could be deposited into Big Blue Motor Sales’ bank account.