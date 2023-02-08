HUNTINGTON — The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission in Huntington was recently awarded a $640,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive safety action plan for the Tri-State and Ohio River Valley.
The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission oversees the transportation planning activities for the Huntington, West Virginia-Kentucky-Ohio Transportation Management Area, according to executive director Chris Chiles. KYOVA’s planning boundary includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.
“KYOVA seeks [Safe Streets and Roads for All] Action Plan funding to achieve zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries in our rural and socio-economically disadvantaged region,” Chiles said. “At today’s pace of technology and demographic change, traditional retrospective planning and physical traffic control solutions will not achieve that goal.”
He said KYOVA’s action plan will be data-driven, agile and will identify community-based innovations that enable proactive safety risk identification and mitigation.
“It will be a model for other regions with rural and economically disadvantaged urban communities,” Chiles said.
“To this end, KYOVA has partnered with the MITRE Corporation and the Appalachian Transportation Institute at Marshall University, who bring extensive experience in transportation safety, innovation and data analytics.”
Chiles said his organization will engage with the community to incorporate predictive analytics to shift planning from reacting to fatalities to forecasting risks and preventing deaths in the future.
“KYOVA’s Action Plan will identify effective safety improvements, but also prepare the planning process for emerging mobility needs and the accelerating pace of technical and community change,” he said.
Chiles says a critical element of the Transportation Management Area is the distribution of Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funds, which are allocated from the Federal Highway Administration to the West Virginia Division of Highways and then sub-allocated to KYOVA.
“With these sub-allocated funds, KYOVA is responsible for the annual dissemination of millions of dollars in federal funds to conduct transportation-related studies and implement transportation projects,” he said.
More than 40,000 roadway deaths occur each year in the United States, according to the United States Department of Transportation. West Virginia has the fifth-highest rate of deaths per 100 million vehicles miles traveled in the nation at 1.51.
“This grant is a critical step towards our goal of zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries,” Chiles said. “We can no longer be reactive when it comes to transportation safety — we have to be proactive in identifying future dangerous hot spots and making necessary improvements before a major crash occurs.”
Bob Plymale, associate vice president for Economic Development at the Marshall University Research Corporation, said the work afforded by the grant will help make travel in the region safer.
“This effort will bring together rapidly advancing technology and knowledge about how to prevent crashes to the entire Huntington-area transportation network,” Plymale said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
