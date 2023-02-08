The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission in Huntington was recently awarded a $640,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive safety action plan for the Tri-State and Ohio River Valley.

The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission oversees the transportation planning activities for the Huntington, West Virginia-Kentucky-Ohio Transportation Management Area, according to executive director Chris Chiles. KYOVA’s planning boundary includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

