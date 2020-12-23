Essential reporting in volatile times.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded a $6 million contract to improve Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky. 7/Ky. 1) in Grayson.

The project will include wider travel lanes, new right- and left-turn lanes, including additional turn lanes at U.S. 60 (Main Street), and other work to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance safety along 1.5 miles of the four-lane state highway from Academic Parkway to the Little Sandy River.

Carol Malone Boulevard serves as many as 17,000 vehicles per day.

The $5,976,248 low-bid contract was awarded to Mountain Enterprises Inc. Work is expected to start early next year.

