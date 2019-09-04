The Herald-Dispatch
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. - The city of Catlettsburg capped off Labor Day with Country Music Hall of Fame group The Oak Ridge Boys.
The Labor Day Celebration started Saturday and lasted through Monday. Along with musical acts and good food, there were carnival rides and a parade.
After four decades together, The Oak Ridge Boys is still going strong as it continues to tour extensively, performing regularly on the Grand Ole Opry, and recording two brand new albums with producer Dave Cobb, including the current release called "17th Street Revival." A Christmas album by the quartet is set to be released later this year.
After this weekend, the band's tour will take them from South Dakota to Texas, and from Maryland to Missouri.