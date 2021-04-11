The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Local Labor Management Cooperation Committee, Inc. (HL-LMCC) presented a check to the Huntington City Mission for $10,000 for the mission’s Community Feeding Program and Shelter Program recently.

The check was on behalf of the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 317 and the Huntington Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), which help many local organizations and charities.

“The needs of the community are very real and widespread, and help is critically needed. Thank you for the fantastic work you do and the lives you help!” said Tom Braley, president of Pritchard Electric Company, in a release.

Mitch Webb, executive director of the Huntington City Mission, said the donation will serve 5,000 meals.

“We are very grateful for your support of the mission. We couldn’t do it without the help we receive from our community partners,” he said in the release.

