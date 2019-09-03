20190903laborfest05._78378.jpg
Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch LaborFest, a tribute to the working people of America, was held Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Central Park in Ashland.

The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND - What has become a Labor Day tradition in Ashland continued Monday as LaborFest returned for a day of fun and live music in the heart of Central Park.

A fun and open-to-the-public tribute to the working people of America and the region's many union tradespeople, the event featured free ice cream, door prizes, cotton candy, games and balloon animals for children. Live music was provided by Faith Fountain, the Sugarbeats, and Hale and High Water.

The event was sponsored by the city of Ashland and the Ashland Parks & Recreation Department.

