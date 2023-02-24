HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School’s drone team made it to the semifinals during its first tournament Wednesday at the REC Foundation Aerial Drone Competition in Charleston.
Coached by Tanisha Lilly and Amie Aya-ay, the Fatima Blue Knights drone team formed earlier this year, Aya-ay said, and having made it to the semifinals during their first major event was exciting for the team.
“We were super excited because you never know how it’s going to go. It was actually super stressful because it moved so quickly,” Aya-ay said. “But we were just super excited because they’re so young, the fact that we just formed our team. We got our drone in December and we formed our team in January.”
Aya-ay said while the competition is judged on flying and coding skills, teams are also judged by group interviews, how they work with other teams and general manners during the competition.
Teams are paired up with other schools during portions of the competition, Aya-ay said, and they have to strategize based on skills and communication on the spot to complete tasks.
Team captain and seventh grader Marie Cheung said she was very nervous for the team’s first competition, but she had fun and hopes to attend more.
Cheung said when she learned the Fatima Blue Knights made it to the semifinals, she was surprised but proud of her teammates.
“I was pretty excited. It’s our first competition so I didn’t really expect us to do that well, but we did really good and I was really proud of our pilots and co-pilots,” Cheung said.
Cheung said her favorite part of the drone team has been getting to know and become friends with her other teammates, who are students in grades 5-8.
Aya-ay said the team is currently working toward getting another drone and she hopes they expand in the near future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.