PEDRO, Ohio — Campgrounds at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will remain closed through May 21 to repair a water line break.
The campgrounds, which usually reopen to the public in mid-April, are expected to reopen May 22 in time for the Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release.
Water was shut off to the campgrounds in September 2019 due to a leak. The water line services the Oak Hill, Iron Ridge, Pine Knob and Two Points campgrounds that are all part of the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area in the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest.
“The campground closures are intended to protect public health and safety,” said Ironton District Ranger Tim Slone. “We regret any inconvenience to visitors while working to repair these water line leaks.”
All reservations through May 21 have been canceled and refunded, according to the release.