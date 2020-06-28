Lake Vesuvius campgrounds in Ohio to remain closed
PEDRO, Ohio — The campgrounds and the beach at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will remain closed for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 to replace the main water line, which has experienced multiple breaks and repairs over the past several years.
The main water line was shut off in 2019 due to a break. The Forest expected to repair it and reopen the recreation sites by Memorial Day 2020; however, soon after the repairs were made in April, it experienced another leak. As a result, the Forest made the decision to keep the recreation sites closed until the entire main water line can be replaced.
The Forest has received funding to replace the water line and is going through the steps necessary for complete replacement.
All Lake Vesuvius campground reservations made through the 2020 season will be automatically canceled and refunded.