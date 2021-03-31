PEDRO, Ohio — After being closed for most of last year, the Oak Hill and Iron Ridge campgrounds at Lake Vesuvius in the Wayne National Forest will reopen to the public next month.
The 32 campsites at Oak Hill and the 34 campsites at Iron Ridge will be open starting April 23, according to a news release from forest officials.
Current plans call for the campgrounds to be open through July 11, according to Tim Slone, Ironton district ranger. Plans are in the works for a major waterline repair project starting this summer to repair a damaged waterline, Slone said Tuesday.
“Our goal for this season is to provide campers with a fun and comfortable stay,” Slone said. “We know that camping at Lake Vesuvius is an enjoyable summer experience for many people from both in and out of state, and we’re doing our best to continue to provide that service.
“As construction progresses, we’ll be able to determine if it’s possible to keep the campgrounds open past July 11,” Slone said. “Our goal is consistency, and right now we’re confident we can keep the campgrounds open until mid-July and provide services like portable toilets and water for the dumping station to make the stay a comfortable, worthwhile experience.”
Meanwhile, Big Bend Beach will remain closed for the entire 2021 season, according to the release.
A section of the boardwalk at Lake Vesuvius was damaged due to ice storms in February, Slone said. The rest of the boardwalk will remain open to the public, he said.
Due to ongoing maintenance projects, the campgrounds will operate without running water for several months, Slone said. Campers will instead have access to portable restrooms, hand-washing stations and non-potable water at the dumping station, according to the release.
The campgrounds remained closed for much of the 2020 season due to ongoing breaks and leaks in the 5.7-mile waterline that supplies the recreation facilities at Lake Vesuvius, according to the release.
Engineers are working on plans to repair the waterlines, Slone said.
“We hope the contract starts around July 11,” he said.
The campgrounds will remain open until the repair project begins, he said.
“It’s a big contract,” he added. “We expect it to be done this year.”
Campgrounds will be available by reservation at a fee of $20 per night. Reservations can be made by going to http://www.recreation.gov.